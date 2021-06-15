Linda Garza will not return as Fresno State softball coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Linda Garza is no longer the head women’s softball coach at Fresno State.

Garza, who had been the Bulldogs’ coach since the 2017 season, was officially on a ‘leave of absence’ for the last couple of months. On Tuesday, it was announced that she is “stepping down.”

“I would like to thank Coach Garza for her contributions to Fresno State and for her work to uphold our Bulldog tradition of championships,” said Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey in a news release. “She is a passionate coach who added another historic chapter to the legacy of our softball program and helped position us for success in the future. We wish her all the best.”

No reason was given for Linda Garza not returning, nor was there a reason given for her leave of absence back in April.

Assistant coach Jodie Cox had been the team’s interim head coach through the NCAA Regional, but according to that same news release Fresno State will begin a national search for Garza’s permanent replacement.