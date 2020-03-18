Linda Garza reacts to Jim Bartko’s death

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jim Bartko died on Monday after collapsing during a workout in Eugene, Oregon. Bartko was Fresno State’s Director of Athletics from 2015-2017.

“For all of us, we were in shock,” said Fresno State head softball coach Linda Garza. “I first reached out to Coach Natalie Benson (water polo) as well. She and I were both hired by Jim.

“It’s just tough to know that he’s not here with us anymore. Obviously our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. He was such a kind and tender man and did a lot for us when we were here.”

