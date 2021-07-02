Linda Garza named head softball coach at Nevada just hours after Fresno State announces the hiring of Stacy May-Johnson

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Well, that did not take long.

A little more than two weeks after Fresno State and Linda Garza parted ways, two separate announcements were made on Friday, one of which came out of Reno where Garza was named the head softball coach at the University of Nevada.

“I am thrilled to bring a coach of Linda Garza’s caliber to Wolf Pack Athletics,” said Nevada Director of Athletics Doug Knuth in a news release. “She is committed to lifelong learning and the value of education in an athletic environment. She is dedicated to helping her team grow and compete at the highest level.”

Linda Garza had been Fresno State’s head coach since 2017. She had been on a leave of absence after an incident that took place on April 6th, where she allegedly grabbed the jersey of outfielder Kaitlyn Jennings. Jennings tweeted about the play on Wednesday; she was thrown out trying to steal second base, then had words for the umpire as she jogged back to the dugout.

What happened with Coach Garza: pic.twitter.com/7U9BTtVQvM — kj (@kaitlynjenn3) June 30, 2021

To replace Linda Garza, Fresno State on Friday announced the hiring of Stacy May-Johnson. A former player at the University of Iowa, May-Johnson spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Utah Valley University. Her team was 24-and-28 in 2021.