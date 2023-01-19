FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State held a news conference on Thursday morning to officially introduce Leisa Rosen as its new volleyball coach.

Rosen, who was hired on December 29th, comes to Fresno State from Michigan, where she coached alongside her husband for more than two decades.

“I think the Mountain West is a great conference for us to be able to make some significant strides in, and I don’t know how fast it will be, but I can guarantee you that we will be a contender in the conference at some point,” said Rosen. “I won’t make a promise, but we will be competitive in this conference, and then that will put us competitive on a national scale.”

It has been awhile since Fresno State’s program has been competitive.

The Bulldogs are 85-121 in their last eleven seasons. Last season, they were 7-23 (1-17 in conference play).