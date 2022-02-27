FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The closing ceremony at the Beijing Olympics was on Sunday, February 20th. For all of the athletes who competed in China the question now is, ‘what’s next?’

The marketability of an Olympic athlete is an interesting topic. For example, is the popularity of an athlete determined by whether or not that athlete wins a medal?

Leigh Steinberg is an expert on the topic. Sports Central’s Andrew Marden had a chance to speak with the ‘super agent’ about representing Olympic athletes, and he used the opportunity to also ask about the big-name athletes who have recently come out of Fresno State: Derek Carr, Paul George, Aaron Judge and Davante Adams.

According to Steinberg, “it’s all about branding.”

“It’s a matter of ‘Fresno, birthplace of champions.’ It’s creating that connection between Fresno State and athletic excellence. And highlighting those athletes,” said Steinberg.

“And, all of a sudden, it’s implanting that concept: Fresno State, champion. Fresno State, superstar. ‘Come to Fresno State and you’ll dominate the world of sports.’ So it’s just an aggressive marketing campaign that points it out. Obviously I knew Derek Carr, but until you just said ‘Aaron Judge’ I wouldn’t have made that identification.”