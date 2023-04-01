Former Fresno State softball coach Margie Wright returned to the Central Valley on Saturday afternoon. Wright threw out the first pitch on the softball diamond that’s named after her.

“Its like coming back home. Even though my home is in Illinois. When you spend almost three decades somewhere its your home. I feel like I should be out on the field coaching again right now” said Wright.

In her 27 seasons as head coach at Fresno State, Wright led the Bulldogs to a national title (1998) while taking the program to the NCAA Women’s College World Series 10 times out of the program’s 12 appearances.