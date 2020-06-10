Laura Berg left off of ESPN’s “Greatest All-Time Softball Team”

Two weeks ago, ESPN started naming finalists for its “Greatest All-Time Softball Team.” On Tuesday, that team was revealed.

It was voted on by fans.

Eleven players were chosen from a finalist field of 72, several of whom were ex-Bulldogs: catcher Shelly Stokes, second baseman Nina Lindenberg, second baseman Julie Smith, outfielder Laura Berg and utility player Lovieanne Jung.

Andrea Duran, a former standout at Selma High School, was a finalist at third base.

The Sports Central team figured Laura Berg was a lock to make the team. A four-time all-American and a four-time Olympic medalist, Berg hit .414 in her Fresno State career.

Three outfielders were chosen for the “Greatest All-Time Softball Team” and Berg finished fourth in the voting. With 12.78% of the vote, Berg was behind Stanford’s Jessica Mendoza (28.38%), Arizona’s Leah O’Brien (20.22%) and Arizona’s Caitlin Lowe (14.39%).

It is worth pointing out the team at ESPN disagreed with the fans, and thought Berg should have been included.

