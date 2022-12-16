YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Andrew Marden
Posted: Dec 16, 2022 / 11:10 PM PST
Updated: Dec 16, 2022 / 08:40 PM PST
Andrew Marden shows us the sights and the sounds from the LA Bowl’s official pep rally on Friday night at SoFi Stadium.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
To help you finish up your shopping this year, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts you can get a teenager that are available for deep discounts.
An open fireplace can be dangerous and inefficient. To use your fireplace safely, you need a fireplace door.
The best gadgets out there are built to make your life more convenient, and many do a great job at simplifying the tasks that eat up too much of your time.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com