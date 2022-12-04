FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One day after beating Boise State to win the 2022 Mountain West championship, Fresno State now has its sights set on Washington State.

The Bulldogs and Cougars are set to meet in the LA Bowl on Saturday, December 17th at 12:30pm PT.

The LA bowl takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. It pits the No. 1 team from the Mountain West Conference against the No. 5 team from the Pac-12 Conference.

Fresno State (9-4) and Washington State (7-5) last met on the football field in 1994.