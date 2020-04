FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team is welcoming yet another transfer. On Tuesday, Kyle Harding announced on Twitter that he has committed to Fresno State:

Harding, a point guard from Long Island, played at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria this past season. He led the team in scoring (13.6 ppg) and assists (3.9).

