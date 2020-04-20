KSEE24 to air 2008 CWS Finals in a special presentation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Next weekend, KSEE24 is proud to revisit the “Underdogs to Wonderdogs” story.

In a special presentation, sponsored by HR Mobile Services, Inc. in Visalia, KSEE24 will air all three games from the 2008 best-of-three championship series against Georgia:

Game 1 – April 25th at 1:30 pm
Game 2 – April 26th at 1:30 pm
Game 3 – May 2nd at 3:00 pm

