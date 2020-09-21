KeeSean Johnson activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

PHOENIX (KSEE/KGPE) – The Arizona Cardinals announced they have activated wide receiver KeeSean Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Johnson, a sixth-round draft pick out of Fresno State in 2019, had been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since September 11th.
That meant he was linked to the coronavirus.
Johnson’s activation means he is eligible to rejoin the team and prepare to play in the Cardinals’ game against the Lions on Sunday.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.