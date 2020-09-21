KeeSean Johnson activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 22: Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson #19 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass prior to the NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

PHOENIX (KSEE/KGPE) – The Arizona Cardinals announced they have activated wide receiver KeeSean Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have activated WR KeeSean Johnson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and placed TE Maxx Williams on injured reserve.



We have also signed TE Justin Johnson to our practice squad, and placed RB D.J. Foster on the practice squad injured reserve list. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 21, 2020

Johnson, a sixth-round draft pick out of Fresno State in 2019, had been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since September 11th.

That meant he was linked to the coronavirus.

Johnson’s activation means he is eligible to rejoin the team and prepare to play in the Cardinals’ game against the Lions on Sunday.

