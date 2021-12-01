Kalen DeBoer’s contract details: 5 years, $16.5 million

As of Monday afternoon, Kalen DeBoer is the head football coach at the University of Washington. And he is making quite a bit more money than he was as the head coach at Fresno State.

And he was well-paid with the Bulldogs; DeBoer’s salary in 2021 was $1.35 million.

At Washington in 2022, Kalen DeBoer will make $3.1 million. That is more than double what he was making in the valley. DeBoer agreed to a five-year contract with the Huskies, worth $16.5 million. The salary begins at $3.1 million in the first year, with an annual increase of $100,000.

DeBoer will receive bonuses for making it to the Pac-12 championship game ($50,000), for winning the Pac-12 championship ($100,000) and for having APR scores equal to or greater than 950 (starts at $50,000).

The buyout if he leaves for another job before January of 2023 is $12 million.

In addition, Washington has to pay Fresno State $1.5 million to cover the buyout in his contract with the Bulldogs.