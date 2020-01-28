Kalen DeBoer announces new assistant coaches

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer has officially announced the hiring of four assistant coaches to his staff: William Inge (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers), Lee Marks (Running Backs/Run Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach), Chuck Morrell (Safeties) and Eric Schmidt (Defensive Line/Special Teams Coordinator).

They join Ryan Grubb (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks/Associate Head Coach), Kirby Moore (Wide Receivers/Pass Game Coordinator), Roman Sapolu (Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator) and J.D. Williams (Cornerbacks/Defensive Passing Game Coordinator), who were retained from Jeff Tedford’s staff.

There are still two open spots left on the staff.

Inge comes from Indiana, where he coached with Kalen DeBoer this past season. Inge was at IU for seven seasons, two of which he spent coaching special teams and five where he coached linebackers.

Marks comes from Mountain West rival Boise State, his alma mater. He and DeBoer both spent time at the University of Sioux Falls, but not at the SAME time. Marks was a graduate assistant there the year after DeBoer left to coach at Southern Illinois.

Morrell was the head coach at Montana Tech for the past nine seasons. He and DeBoer coached and played together at the University of Sioux Falls.

Schmidt comes from North Dakota, where he spent the past six seasons as defensive coordinator. Before that, he spent six seasons at Southern Illinois, where he worked with DeBoer.