Justin Rice returns to the Mountain West, is headed to Utah State

Justin Rice is headed back to the Mountain West Conference, but he is not returning to Fresno State.

He is headed to Utah State.

Rice, a standout linebacker, will be playing for new Aggies head coach Blake Anderson, the coach he played for last season at Arkansas State.

Justin Rice had 76 tackles in his one season at Arkansas State, and he had 18.5 tackles for loss, which led the nation.

He was also a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, as well as a first team all-Sun Belt player.

At Fresno State in 2019, Rice was a first team all-Mountain West player, leading the Bulldogs in tackles (112) while tying for fourth nationally with four forced fumbles.

Fresno State is not scheduled to play Utah State in 2021.