Justin Rice on watch list for Bronko Nagurski Trophy

The preseason recognition continues for Justin Rice.

Already on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, on Tuesday, Rice was named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. That award is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in the country.

Rice, a senior linebacker at Fresno State, was first team all-Mountain West last season. He led the Bulldogs in total tackles a year ago, with 112.

