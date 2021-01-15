Justin Hutson: “Nevada kicked our butt tonight”

RENO, Nev. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team saw one streak end, and one streak continue on Friday.

The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-4 MW) lost at Nevada, 73-57, snapping their three-game winning streak. The loss also extended their losing streak to the Wolf Pack to seven games.

“Nevada kicked our butt tonight so we’re gonna go back, we’re gonna watch film,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “Make sure we practice hard tomorrow and come back on Sunday and give a much better effort.”

These teams will play again on Sunday at 1pm.

It has been almost four years since Fresno State last beat Nevada in men’s basketball: January 21st, 2017. In fact, that was so long ago that Bryson Williams was still on the team.

Orlando Robinson and Isaiah Hill were the only Bulldogs to score in double figures on Friday night, with 15 points apiece. Nevada’s Grant Sherfield led all scorers with 23 points.