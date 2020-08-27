Juju Hughes featured on “Hard Knocks”

Juju Hughes was featured on “Hard Knocks” on Tuesday night.

Hughes, a rookie safety with the Rams, was undrafted this year out of Fresno State. The Hanford native has an unusual habit: he plays football with a toothpick in his mouth!

It is something he has done for years.

“I know there are definitely a lot of questions about it, but it’s not a safety hazard to me,” laughed Hughes on “The After Show” on social media. “I don’t know, I’m so used to it at this point, like I say in the show I’m on eight years now of doing this. I’m a pro with this.

“I’m pretty trained to handle myself in any situation with the toothpick, I think. Never swallowed it, it’s never stabbed me in the gums or anything, nothing like that.”

“Hard Knocks” is the NFL’s annual training camp show that airs on HBO.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.