Judge to Astros: “You cheated, and you didn’t earn it”

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger did not hold back when he was asked last week about what the Astros did to steal signs back in 2017. He said they took a ring away from Los Angeles and Jose Altuve took an MVP away from Aaron Judge.

On Tuesday, we heard from Judge.

“Yeah, I just don’t think it holds any value. You cheated, and you didn’t earn it,” said the former first-round draft pick out of Fresno State. “That’s how I feel, it wasn’t earned. It wasn’t earned the way of playing the game right.

“You know, through the whole thing and once it came out, I was pretty mad, pretty upset. To know that we were probably cheated out of a possibility of making it to the World Series…the cheating thing was tough, I wasn’t a fan of the punishment. I thought that was a little weak for a player-driven scheme and then no players involved got any punishments.”

As we know, Aaron Judge is certainly not the only Major League player to both feel that way and share his thoughts publicly.

We also heard from his manager on Tuesday: Aaron Boone. And one of the subjects was Judge, who did not take batting practice while dealing with a sore shoulder.

“I feel like it’s a pretty minor thing,” said Boone. “And probably in the next couple of days start ramping him back up from a volume of things. But just something we wanted to kind of get ahead of while we’re at this point in the calendar.”