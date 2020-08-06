Judge hits seventh home run in ten games this season

Aaron Judge is on fire in 2020.

The former Fresno State star hit his seventh home run of the season on Wednesday, in Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Yankees and the Phillies.

New York lost that game, 11-7, but bounced back to win the second game, 3-1.

Judge, who has an eight-game hitting streak, is batting .310 this season. He leads all of Major League Baseball with seven home runs and 17 RBI.

