Josh Hokit recalls 3 TD game at San Diego State in 2017

In 2009, Ryan Mathews rushed for 1,808 yards, the most rushing yards in a single season in Fresno State history. Three different times that season, Mathews scored three rushing touchdowns in a game.

He was the last Bulldog to do that until Josh Hokit two years ago.

At San Diego State.

That was the last time the Bulldogs played in San Diego, but they will again this Friday.

Hokit, then a sophomore, had touchdown runs of one yard, 26 yards and four yards. He finished with 77 yards rushing on 14 carries and the Bulldogs won, 27-3.

This season Hokit, now a senior, has nine rushing touchdowns which is tied for third-most in the Mountain West Conference.

He has a three-touchdown game this season (last month against UNLV) and wouldn’t mind a second one.

“I’m happy that it happened (back in 2017), said Hokit on Wednesday. “I wasn’t really expecting that. But I just like to make the most out of all my opportunities. We already know the mindset going in there, it’s gonna be a ‘grind-it-out,’ heavyweight match. Their defense is conservative. They’re number one in every aspect on defense so we know what to expect. Not get frustrated, stay on track. Just keep moving the ball.”

Fresno State (4-5, 2-3 MW) needs to win two of its last three games to become bowl eligible. If the Bulldogs win all three, which would include beating San Diego State (7-2, 4-2 MW), they will make a return trip to the Mountain West Conference championship game.