Josh Hokit is now a two-time all-American.

Hokit, a senior at Fresno State, was named a second team all-American on Friday by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. He did not get to finish his wrestling season because of COVID-19.

Hokit was 24-4 this season at heavyweight, a year after finishing 5th at 197 lbs.

