LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s Mountain West Tournament was almost over before it really even got started.

Against last place San Jose State, the No. 6 Bulldogs were in a fight from the jump. The lead changed hands 12 times, and neither team led by more than five points. But in a season filled with near misses, Jordan Campbell came up clutch, hitting a floater in the lane with less than a second to go in overtime.

It was the game-winning shot, as Fresno State beat San Jose State, 69-67.

“The ball was in my hand, the clock winding down. Just made the best play I could,” said the junior guard.

During the regular season, Fresno State did not need overtime in either game against San Jose State; the Bulldogs beat the Spartans by 20 points and by 30 points in their two meetings. However, coming off back-to-back road losses in overtime (at San Diego State and at Wyoming), head coach Justin Hutson admitted that his team was a little tired.

“We were a step slow a little bit tonight, and it has something to do with San Jose, and something to do with us,” he said. “A little bit of fatigue. But to be able to go 4-of-23 from three-point range and 19-of-32 from the line, and to come out with a “W” in March, we’ll take it.”

Added junior guard Isaiah Hill, “We knew they weren’t gonna lay down, they probably got some seniors on there, so they knew it was ‘survive and advance.’ And they brought the fight today, and I’m just proud of our guys, how we handled it, and we came out victorious.”

Fresno State will have a little more than 24 hours to rest and recover before Thursday’s showdown with No. 3 San Diego State (8:30pm on Thursday). The Aztecs are a team that is in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament bid, and they beat the Bulldogs twice in the last three weeks.

“San Diego State is tough, they play tough defensively,” said Fresno State junior forward Orlando Robinson, who scored a game-high 31 points in the win over San Jose State. “We gotta take care of the ball, take quality shots and be the resilient team that we are.”