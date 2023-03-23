FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team has lost another player to the transfer portal: Jordan Campbell.

The website verbalcommits.com was the first media outlet to report the news. Campbell, a senior, enters his name eight days after Destin Whitaker put his name in the portal.

Jordan Campbell came to Fresno State as a mid-year transfer during the 2018-2019 season after previously playing at Oregon State. He made his Bulldog debut in January of 2020, scoring eight points in 29 minutes against New Mexico.

This past season, Campbell played in 31 games with 12 starts. He averaged 5.7 ppg.