FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It is “Nevada Week” for the Fresno State football team, which begins conference play on Saturday against its rival from Reno.

Fresno State will head into that game as a Top 25 team, entering the national rankings on Sunday at No. 25 in the AP Poll.

“When you’re 4-0 that can be even more challenging than 1-4, you know?” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Monday morning during his weekly news conference with the local media. “Because of expectations and everybody patting you on the back and that type of thing. It’s human nature to get in your comfort zone so we have to do our best to stay out of that.”

The Bulldogs (4-0) have now been ranked in five of the past seven seasons. They have won 13 straight games, the second-longest winning streak in the country.