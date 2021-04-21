Jeff Tedford visits Fresno State football practice on Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The last time Jeff Tedford was seen at a Fresno State football practice was when he was the Bulldogs’ head coach in 2019.

That was not a great season for the Bulldogs, who went 4-8 and ended with four straight losses.

The previous two seasons under Tedford, however, Fresno State was 22-6. Kalen DeBoer was the offensive coordinator for those seasons, and on Wednesday he was visited by the guy who hired him back in 2016.

Today's practice was special:



This will always be home for Coach Jeff Tedford#BulldogBornBulldogBred pic.twitter.com/PHaUnf65Zm — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) April 21, 2021

DeBoer became the Bulldogs’ head coach in late 2019, returning to Fresno after Jeff Tedford stepped away for health reasons. He was excited to have Tedford at practice on Wednesday.

Can’t explain how great it was to have Coach Tedford out at practice today! #BulldogBornBulldogBred https://t.co/8E74HCYZ37 — Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) April 21, 2021

Jeff Tedford recruited a lot of the current players on Fresno State’s roster. And his history with the Bulldogs dates back to the 1980’s, when he was the team’s quarterback under Jim Sweeney.