(KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno State football is now only 43 days away from the start of the 2023 season. The Bulldogs open the year on the road at Big Ten foe Purdue. As of now, the starting quarterback hasn’t been named.

Head coach Jeff Tedford spoke to the media on Thursday at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas. When asked about the quarterback situation he said “Don’t know yet.”

“We have a strong competition going on. We had a good spring, went through summer and we’ll see more as we hit fall camp. Going to try to put them in all the situations possible to get them evaluated for the first game and find out who that’s gonna be” said Tedford.