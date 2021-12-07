Jeff Tedford returns as Fresno State head football coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A familiar face has returned to lead the Fresno State football team: Jeff Tedford.

The Bulldogs’ head coach from 2017-2019, Tedford is once again the team’s head coach. He replaces Kalen DeBoer, who was hired on November 29th to be the head football coach at the University of Washington.

Tedford, who hired DeBoer as his offensive coordinator prior to the 2017 season, went 26-14 in three seasons with the Bulldogs. That included turning around a program that went 1-11 in 2016 into a ten-win team in 2017. By 2018, the Bulldogs were Mountain West champions.

On December 6th, 2019, Jeff Tedford stepped down as Fresno State’s head coach for health reasons.

“While I appreciate football and everything that it’s brought to me, all the relationships with players, coaches, community, all that, I’ve been advised that the stresses and anxiety of this job does not match up well with some of my cardiac issues,” he said on that day.

Tedford was dealing with a major health issue for the second time in five years.

In 2014, he had an angioplasty while he was the offensive coordinator of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shortly after his decision to step down from the Bulldogs in 2019, Tedford traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to have a cardiac ablation procedure.

The procedure, which was done in January of 2020, was successful.

In late November, a well-respected college football writer tweeted that Tedford was interested in a return to college football:

Sources: Longtime college coach Jeff Tedford has expressed interest in returning to coaching in college. Tedford, 60, stepped down in 2019 because of health concerns. He’s recovered after a heart procedure and feels energized. Tedford went 108-71 in 14 seasons at Cal and Fresno. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 24, 2021

Fresno State is home for Jeff Tedford. He played quarterback for the Bulldogs from 1981-1982, then after a six-year pro career in the Canadian Football League he returned to Fresno State as a volunteer assistant coach.

In the early 1990’s, he returned again as a full-time assistant, transitioning from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

Jeff Tedford has a career coaching record of 108-71. The all-time winningest coach in Cal football history, he has been named conference coach of the year three times: twice at Cal (2002, 2004) and once at Fresno State (2017).