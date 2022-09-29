FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno, California is 3,026 miles from East Hartford, Connecticut, where the Bulldogs are playing their next game (Saturday at UConn).

The team actually left on Thursday for its longest road trip ever. And it left without quarterback Jake Haener, defensive back Evan Williams, and a couple of others who are injured.

Logan Fife will be the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback on Saturday against a UConn team that, like Fresno State, has a losing record.

The Huskies (1-4) have lost three straight games to Syracuse, Michigan and NC State.

“They have really played hard, I am really impressed,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “Coach Mora I’ve known from the Pac-12, and I know he’s gonna have his guys ready to play. And even though they may have been overmatched in some of those games, some of those situations, they really play hard.”

‘Coach Mora’ is Jim Mora, a former head coach at UCLA who also was a head coach in the NFL with the Seahawks and the Falcons.

Saturday’s game between Fresno State and UConn will be just the second all-time meeting between these programs. They played in last year’s season opener( in Fresno) with the Bulldogs winning, 45-0.