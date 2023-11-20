FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two weeks ago, the Fresno State football team was 8-1. Now, the Bulldogs are 8-3.

It is still a good record, but not a good feeling after Saturday’s 25-17 loss to New Mexico.

“Did it sting bad? Yeah, it stung bad. But when it doesn’t go your way it definitely does. There is a lot riding on it,” said Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford on Monday.

The Lobos ran all over the Bulldogs on Saturday: 345 yards on the ground. New Mexico came into the game with a record well below .500 (3-7), and having not won a game in Fresno since 1994.

“We didn’t come close to playing our best football, and that was disappointing,” said Tedford. “But now we have another game to play coming up here, you know? And so we can’t have a total hangover from it, you know? And so we had to flush it, and now we move on.”

Fresno State (8-3, 4-3 MW) heads to San Diego this weekend to play San Diego State (3-8, 1-6 MW) in the battle for the old oil can. When these teams met last season in Fresno, the Bulldogs scored 15 points in 13 seconds to come from behind and win the game.