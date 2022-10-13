FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday night, the Fresno State football team hosts San Jose State. The Bulldogs have lost four games in a row, and to avoid a five-game losing streak they will have to find a way to slow down Chevan Cordeiro.

Cordeiro, the Spartans’ quarterback, is the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week.

And the Bulldogs have seen him before, he spent the last three years at Hawai’i and he played in two of the games between the Bulldogs and Warriors.

“He understands what’s going on in their offense. He’s doing a great job, hasn’t thrown any interceptions yet,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “Very dangerous, accurate throwing the ball, has got a lot of weapons. Really doing a great job with his legs as far as the designed quarterback runs as well as just scrambling.

“He’s very fast and effective. He’s a weapon.”