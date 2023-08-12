FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State football hosted its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday night at Valley Children’s stadium. It was the first opportunity for the players to experience live in-game situations with referees.

Head coach Jeff Tedford spoke with the media following Saturday’s scrimmage and shared no one in particular stood out, but there’s been a lot of learning.

“There’s a lot of competitive situations that went on. Too many penalties tonight which is a learning experience. Lining up offsides for the defensive line and the corners, its simple things we can fix” said Tedford.