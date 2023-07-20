(KSEE/KGPE)-Mountain West Media Days continued on Thursday in Las Vegas. We had a chance to hear from the league’s coaches ahead of the 2023 season. Fresno State’s Jeff Tedford guided the Bulldogs to a historic finish last year. After starting out the year at 1-4, the ‘Dogs won the Mountain West championship and finished the year at 10-4. The Bulldogs were the only team in the FBS era to accomplish a 10-win season after starting 1-4.

Sports Central’s Andrew Marden spoke with coaches around the conference and they all had great things to say of Jeff Tedford.

“You know, I’ve known Jeff a long time, crossed paths at a lot of different places. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Jeff. He’s done a great job” said San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke.

Tedford has had a lot of success in his time as head coach of the Bulldogs. He’s led Fresno State to three 10-win seasons.

“I think when you step in the room of the Mountain West coaches, there’s great respect amongst all the people, let alone Coach Tedford who’s obviously done this for awhile and been very experienced and very successful” said Boise State head coach Andy Avalos.

Head coach Tedford is also the all-time wins leader at Cal with 82. “He brings great credibility to our league” said Craig Bohl, head football coach at Wyoming.

“With Coach Bohl, Brady Hoke and myself and (Brent) Brennan, Timmy (Chang) and all the rest of ’em. Andy Avalos. You really have a really good mix in this conference” said Tedford.

The Bulldogs open the 2023 season on the road at Purdue on Saturday, September 2.