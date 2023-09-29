FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, long before Fresno State kicks off against Nevada, Colorado kicks off against USC. The No. 8 Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) are 21.5-pt favorites against the Buffaloes.

Colorado (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) is not ranked, falling out of the Top 25 after getting blown out at Oregon last weekend.

However, Colorado has been the talk of college football this season thanks to Deion Sanders. Earlier this week, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford was very complimentary of ‘Coach Prime.’

“You know, it’s evident Deion’s done a great job, just with the excitement that he’s created,” said Tedford. “What he’s done with the team, big turnaround with the team. Have to give him a lot of credit for what he’s done, and the energy he’s brought to college football. Where he coached before they had a lot of success, and now they’re having success so they’re doing something right there.

“So you have to give him a lot of credit for that.”