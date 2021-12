FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jeff Tedford’s coaching staff is now complete. On Wednesday, Fresno State announced that Saga Tuitele has been hired to coach the offensive line.

Tuitele comes to Fresno State from Army, where he coached the offensive line for the past two seasons. It was his second stint at Army, and he has also had two stints at Cal Poly as well as stops at New Mexico and at Portland State.

Saga Tuitele is from California; he grew up in San Bernardino.