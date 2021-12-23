Jeff Tedford announces coaching staff, includes several familiar names

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – If Fresno State can bring back Jeff Tedford for a second stint as the program’s head coach, why can’t Tedford bring back Kevin Coyle and John Baxter?

And Tim Skipper and Jethro Franklin?

A lot of familiar names are on Tedford’s coaching staff, which was announced on Thursday morning. Coyle will be his defensive coordinator. He was Pat Hill’s defensive coordinator from 1997-2000. He also spent several years coaching in the NFL.

John Baxter is famous for his “Academic Gameplan.” He, too, coached under Pat Hill at Fresno State (from 1997-2009). Baxter will coach special teams.

Jethro Franklin returns as defensive line coach, a position he held at Fresno State from 1991-1998. Tim Skipper will coach the linebackers, after coaching the linebackers at Fresno State from 2009-2011.

He also coached the running backs at Fresno State from 2006-2008.

Franklin and Skipper are also former Fresno State players.

Three of the coaches announced on Thursday were kept from Kalen DeBoer’s staff: Kirby Moore, Roman Sapolu and J.D. Williams. Moore was promoted to offensive coordinator, Sapolu moves from offensive line coach to tight ends coach and Williams will coach the defensive backs.

