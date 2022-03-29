FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It is a nice problem to have, being good enough in two sports to earn a Division I scholarship in both.

And from your hometown school.

Since September of 2020, Buchanan’s Jayden Mandal has been committed to Fresno State to play baseball. As of Tuesday, he plans to play football.

Mandal announced his decision on his Twitter account, saying he had an “awesome talk” with head coach Jeff Tedford as well as a great visit at Junior Day.

Mandal, a quarterback at Buchanan High School, is in the class of 2023.

“I am very grateful to the Fresno State baseball coaches for believing in me with an offer at such a young age,” he wrote in his social media post. “There is truly no other baseball program that I would want to play for. With Coach Batesole’s blessing and encouragement, I’m going to follow my heart which is to play football at the next level and give thatn 100% of my focus after high school.”