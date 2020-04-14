Jarred Hyder the latest Fresno State basketball player to enter transfer portal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – First it was Lazaro Rojas. Then Aguir Agau, and then Mustafa Lawrence. And now Jarred Hyder.

The Fresno State men’s basketball team will look very different next season.

Hyder, a freshman who averaged 9.1 ppg for the Bulldogs, has officially entered the transfer portal:

Fresno State freshman guard Jarred Hyder is transferring, source told @stadium. Talented player who averaged 9.1 points per game. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 13, 2020

Jarred Hyder started 24 games for the Bulldogs and scored at least 20 points on four separate occasions. His name has already been removed from the team’s official roster, along with his brother, C.J., who scored two points in four games this past season.

Despite the above departures, Fresno State has received commitments from three players who plan to transfer into the program, two of whom have experience playing point guard: Bakersfield native Isaiah Hill (Tulsa) and Devin Gage (DePaul).

