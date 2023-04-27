FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper spent Thursday morning at Mathew J Brletic Elementary in Parlier. Moreno-Cropper visited his former school and talked with students, took photos, and signed autographs ahead of draft weekend.

“This is something I dreamed of since I knew what the NFL was. This weekend is going to be very special and emotional” said Moreno-Cropper.

The former Bulldog added that he’s eager to represent the central valley and Fresno State at the next level. “You get the opportunity its a foot in the door and after that its all about what I’m able to do with it” added Moreno-Cropper.