SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday former Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper hosted his annual youth football camp in Sanger. The Cowboys undrafted free agent is just three weeks away from the beginning of training camp where he will try to make Dallas’ roster.

Moreno-Cropper brought a handful of NFL players and former Bulldogs to Dodson field in Sanger to coach and teach skills to the Central Valley’s youth.

“Just being able to give back to the kids is important. We all have the same mindset of giving back to the community. Obviously we all share the views on football so football and helping the community mix very well together” said Moreno-Cropper on having his former teammates help coach.

The camp hosted athletes from age seven to 13. Campers went through skill drills and also received autographs from Moreno-Cropper at the end of the camp.

Moreno-Cropper is from Parlier and played high school football at Sanger and then San Joaquin Memorial. Jalen hosts the camp every year to show young athletes it doesn’t matter where they’re from, they too can be successful in whatever they choose.

“That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to do this camp.. to show kids no matter what small town or city you’re from if you put your mind to something… nobody’s going to stop you” added Moreno-Cropper.

Supporting the youth in the Central Valley is something the former Fresno State star consistently does. Days before the NFL Draft Moreno-Cropper visited his elementary school to give advice to students and meet them.