FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday night, the Fresno State football team will honor its seniors before kickoff against Wyoming. That group includes wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper, who could actually return for one more season if he would like to use his COVID year.

He has chosen to decline that option.

“Being able to have the right people around me, and to be able to grow into the person I am, the man I am. And not only that, but the athlete. I feel like my game has grown since my freshman year, I have improved in a lot of things,” said Moreno-Cropper on Wednesday. “One of the reasons why I did come back from last year was to check off certain boxes I knew I needed to check off to play in the NFL. And I feel like me, personally, I’ve done those things.”

Moreno-Cropper, who played at both Sanger High School and at Buchanan High School before arriving at Fresno State, has 964 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns this season.

He has caught at least one pass in 34 straight games.