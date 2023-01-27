Former Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper accepted an invite to the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Cropper is one of two Bulldogs representing the program in Indiana, former Bulldog quarterback Jake Haener also plans to attend the combine.

Cropper finished his four-year career with the Bulldogs recording 21 touchdowns and 221 catches for 2,708 receiving yards. The Parlier native declared for the NFL Draft just one day after helping the Bulldogs secure a victory over Washington State in the LA Bowl.

During his senior season with the Bulldogs, Cropper recorded 1,086 yards and scored five touchdowns. The Sanger graduate started all 14 games for Fresno State. In his last season as a Bulldog, Cropper became the first Fresno State receiver to have 1,000 yards in a season since Keesean Johnson in 2018.

Cropper has also accepted an invite to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, February 2.