(KSEE/KGPE)- New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener has returned to practice following his six-game suspension. Haener was suspended in early-September for violating the NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell spoke with Haener following his return to the team.

Haener told Terrell he learned about the suspension after the Saints versus Chargers preseason game, then he had to play in the Saints preseason finale against the Texans.

Haener said the coaches were shocked when they found out about the suspension. He added that they chose not to appeal the suspension so it wouldn’t be dragged out into the season.

The rookie quarterback also told Terrell that he trained in Los Angeles for three weeks before he was allowed to return to the Saints facility.

“I haven’t been this happy in a while,” he said of where he’s at now.

Jake Haener was the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback for three seasons, 2020-2022. He was the Saints’ fourth-round draft pick this year.