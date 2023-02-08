FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener is fresh off an MVP performance at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The ex-Bulldog is continuing preparation ahead of the NFL Combine.

“People always ask me what the most difficult transition to this level from college is. Its building different relationships.. putting yourself in uncomfortable positions and trying to get out of your comfort zone” said Haener.

The NFL prospect added that being uncomfortable is where you grow the most. Haener emphasized he’s going to continue to grow as a person and a player. The 2023 NFL Combine begins on Thursday, March 2. Quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends will perform on Saturday, March 4.