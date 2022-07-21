LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener has been receiving a lot of preseason hype this summer: fourth team preseason all-American by Phil Steele, on the watch lists for the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award, etc.

On Thursday at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas, Haener was named the conference’s preseason offensive player of the year.

“Everything that happens in the preseason is great, but it’s preseason and you still gotta go play and you still gotta go execute and do what we’ve been training for,” said Haener. “So it’s a good honor, it’s a great honor. And I’m humbled and excited for the opportunity to have that. But, at the same time, I gotta go play and I gotta go perform, so.”

Jake Haener passed for more than 4,000 yards last season, the first Fresno State quarterback to do that since Derek Carr. Interestingly enough, Haener is also the first Fresno State player since Carr to be the Mountain West’s preseason offensive player of the year.”

“I’m never gonna try to get big-headed or arrogant, or anything like that, but I think as a good quarterback you gotta be confident and I think you got to believe in what you’re doing,” he said. “I believe in what I’m doing, I’ve been training, I’ve been preparing for a really long time to execute at a high level.”

“This guy is obsessed with improvement, is one thing about Jake,” said Fresno State senior defensive back Evan Williams. “I mean, you just love that from your quarterback, somebody that’s willing and wants to get better every day. And the thing is, he brings people along with him.

“That offense is looking extremely dangerous.”