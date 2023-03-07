LAS VEGAS (KSEE) – In the history of the Fresno State men’s basketball program, there have been 34 players to score at least 1,000 points. Isaiah Hill is not one of them, but he is not that far away.

Hill has 940 points in his Bulldog career.

Isaiah Hill, who has the option of returning for one more season, was named honorable mention all-Mountain West on Tuesday. He is the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer this season, averaging 12.2 points per game.

Fresno State (11-19, 6-12 MW) will face Colorado State (14-17, 6-12 MW) in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday morning at 11am in Las Vegas.