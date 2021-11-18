Is it possible the Cavinder twins can each score 2,000 points in their Fresno State careers?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State junior guard Hanna Cavinder was honored on Wednesday night for reaching the 1,000-point milestone in her Fresno State career. She actually scored her 1,000th point on Saturday, but the team was on the road and chose to wait to publicly recognize her until the Bulldogs were in front of their home crowd.

When asked about scoring 1,000 points, head coach Jaime White said to expect more achievements and more broken records from both Hanna and Haley Cavinder in the future.

So what are the chances either of them, or both of them, reaches 2,000 points?

Only one player in Fresno State basketball history has scored 2,000 points: Jaleesa Ross, a guard from 2007-2011. She scored 2,002 points in 133 games.

“I think that’s already on the table,” smiled White. “So I’m sure they’re competing for it with each other and want those milestones themselves. It’s funny because with almost two years left, at least the rest of this year and next year, they have a lot of time.”

“Yeah, I don’t think that’s my main focus, I just want to win and go to the dance, honestly,” said Haley Cavinder. “That would be something so cool to accomplish. And I would never limit Hanna or I, but definitely not the focus. If it comes, it comes.”

“We’re just here to win,” added Hanna Cavinder with a smile.