Hutson on Nate Grimes’ suspension: “It was just teaching life lessons.”

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State men’s basketball team benefited from the return of one of its seniors on Tuesday night.

Nate Grimes, who had been suspended for the Boise State game on Saturday for ‘conduct detrimental to the team,’ scored 21 points at Air Force while also pulling down nine rebounds and blocking three shots.

“It was just teaching life lessons,” Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson said on Thursday regarding Grimes’ suspension. “Nate did some stuff we didn’t like, said some stuff we didn’t like. And he owned up to it, he got better. He followed what he was supposed to and he came out the next game and he played great.

“And that’s what it was about. We want to lead. New (Williams) is doing a great job of leading and we want Nate and Noah (Blackwell) to lead also.”

Fresno State (7-14, 3-7 MW) hosts New Mexico on Saturday afternoon at 2pm.