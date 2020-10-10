How does the Fresno State football team practice without live tackling?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic on March 11th. It will be seven months this Sunday. How many times during these seven months have we all heard the importance of social distancing?

You can’t really do that when you’re a football team. How do you stay six feet apart from someone in a contact sport?

Fresno State is trying.

The Bulldogs have a little more than two weeks until their first game this season (Oct 24th) and in speaking with defensive coordinator William Inge on Friday, the team has found a way to get ready without having any live tackling.

“The one thing you find out is if you focus and harp on some of the fundamentals, a lot of the tackling can take care of itself,” said Inge. “The one thing that is unique, when we asked some questions, ‘who has never tackled someone before?’ The only people who raised their hand in the meeting were the specialists. So I think we have a pretty good start from a tackling standpoint.

“We’re just really focusing on some of the fundamentals to keep our spacing, keep our distancing, being able to stay safe.”

