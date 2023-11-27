FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On December 29nd, 2022, Leisa Rosen was hired to be the tenth head coach in the history of the Fresno State women’s volleyball team. She was introduced a few weeks later, taking over a team that was 1-17 in conference play the year before she arrived.

“The Mountain West is a great conference for us to make significant strides in,” said Rosen on January 19th, 2023. “And I don’t know how fast it will be, but I can guarantee you that we will be a contender in the conference at some point.”

Fresno State has reached that point.

The Bulldogs (19-13) qualified for the six-team Mountain West Volleyball Championship on the last day of the regular season, then they proceeded to win it and qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002.

That was so long ago that the team actually watched that year’s NCAA Selection Show at World Sports Cafe, which no longer exists. (It closed in 2014.)

The 2002 Fresno State volleyball team was coached by Lindy Vivas. Lawsuits aside, she was a good coach for the Bulldogs; in 14 years, she won 263 matches, the most all-time in school history.

Equally of note, she led the team to three NCAA Tournaments, in 1991, 1998 and in 2002.

The first time the Fresno State volleyball team went to the NCAA Tournament was in 1984 under coach Leilani Overstreet. That year’s team had future Olympian Ruth Lawanson, and it finished tied for fifth in the nation with Overstreet being named the national coach of the year.

“I really didn’t expect it at all,” she said after winning the award. “As a matter of fact, even when they were making the announcement, all of the things that sounded like me I kept thinking could sound like another coach.”